Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown; Saves top champion from attack

Sasha Banks made her emphatic return on tonight's episode of SmackDown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made an appearance for the first time in three months and saved Bianca Belair from an attack from Zelina Vega and Carmella.

Sasha Banks has not been seen in a WWE ring since her ESPY award-winning match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. The Boss and Belair stole the show at the pay-per-view with the latter winning the SmackDown Women's Title.

Banks returned to save her former rival from a beatdown at the hands of Carmella and Zelina Vega.

Bianca Belair found herself in a tough spot after Vega and Carmella came out to demand a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship from The EST of WWE, who was addressing her future.

Unlike last time, it looks like Banks and Belair are on the same page, and the two women would hug it out almost immediately after The Boss cleared the ring.

It's safe to say that the blue brand's female roster just got a big boost with Sasha Banks' return.

Sasha Banks is still due a rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks may have returned tonight to save Bianca Belair, but The Boss is still due a rematch for the title she lost at WrestleMania 37. Banks is always looking to be the best and will surely have an eye on the SmackDown Women's Championship.

As things stand, it looks like the relationship between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks is that of rivals turned friends.

However, if history is anything to go by, this could change at any moment and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Sasha Banks quickly turn around and make her intentions known to The EST of WWE.

