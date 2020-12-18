Sasha Banks reveals her big plans for WWE women's division

Sasha Banks opened up on her WWE debut, dream match in the company and how she would introduce an all-women pay-per-view like the Queen Of The Ring tournament.

Speaking to ProSieben MAXX, The Boss shared her feelings before debuting in WWE and revealed that she was probably 'freaking out'.

Sasha Banks spoke about what her mindset was like backstage before she made her debut. The current SmackDown Women's Champion commented that it was hard to remember, but she was probably 'freaking out', and telling herself 'not to be afraid'.

"That's hard to remember. But probably being the person that I was back then, I was probably telling myself, 'I'm not afraid,' and probably freaking out. Because ever since I was 10 years old, walking down that ramp was my only dream. Now, here I was in 2015, making my WWE debut. It was so incredible. Now every single week, I'm doing the exact same thing. It's just so awesome." H/t Wrestling Inc

Sasha Banks wants to see Evolution 2 before Queen Of The Ring

Sasha Banks also revealed her thoughts on WWE possibly having a Queen Of The Ring tournament someday, and even provided her suggestion on how the company could introduce the tournament. However, The Blueprint also made it clear that she wants to see 'Evolution 2' before the tournament, and said WWE could have qualifier matches for Queen Of The Ring at the all Women's PPV.

"I think a whole Queen of the Ring tournament for a whole pay-per-view itself would be really cool, but I've been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time. So maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start little matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Maybe something like that can happen." H/t Wrestling Inc

Keeping with the topic of the Women's Division, Sasha Banks spoke about who her dream opponent would be. Banks said that she would love to face WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, one-on-one.

"There's so many new women, so I feel like there are all these matches I can have, but even with a dream match would be Trish Stratus. I feel we can make it happen one day if she wants to, but we have to get paid a lot of money for that one." H/t Wrestling Inc

While it would be great to see Sasha Banks go head-to-head with Trish Stratus, The Boss will have to keep her eyes on Carmella this Sunday. The two superstars will go face each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC.