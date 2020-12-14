Sasha Banks reveals how Eddie Guerrero influenced her WWE career

Sasha Banks recently spoke to WWE India about a whole bunch of topics, including the influence that Eddie Guerrero had on her career. Sasha Banks revealed that watching Latino Heat was the main reason she wanted to be a WWE Superstar.

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks opened up about the influence that the legendary Eddie Guerrero had on her career & more in an exclusive interview with WWE Now India.



Watch Here:

Sasha Banks revealed that watching Eddie Guerrero's work in the WWE ring influenced her and made her want to enter the sports entertainment business. She said that Guerrero made her connect with the world and helped her find herself not just as a WWE Superstar but also as a person.

"My gosh. For me watching him in the WWE was the reason why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar. He is everything that made me connect into this world and made me find myself as a person and gave me my sole purpose and my career."

Sasha Banks encourages fans to watch Eddie Guerrero's work

Sasha Banks heaped praise for the late great WWE Hall of Famer and said that Eddie Guerrero is the epitome of what a wrestler should be.

"I thank Eddie Guerrero for everything, he has really laid the foundation for what I think a wrestler should be to the WWE and to the world. He is incredible, he is the best, and if nobody has ever seen him, please get the WWE Network and watch him. He is so magical, words can't even say it. You just have to watch him."

Just as Sasha Banks said, there can be no denying the genius of Latino Heat, Eddie Guerrero. His in-ring and technical ability was unmatched, and so was his creativity. Arguably the most charismatic wrestler in the history of WWE, his charm has never faded amongst the fans and his fellow wrestlers, even 15 years after his untimely passing.