Sasha Banks reveals groundbreaking goal on her list for 2022

There is always history to be made in WWE if Sasha Banks has anything to say about it.

The Blueprint recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss all things WWE. After finally getting her first win at WrestleMania, Banks has set her eye on another goal for 2022. Banks wants to be the first woman to main event a show in Saudi Arabia.

“The rest of the year, I just want to continue to keep on shaking the table,” Sasha Banks said. “I want to keep on making history. I think for myself, I would love to main event a pay-per-view in Saudi. I would love for the Tag Team Women’s Championships to be represented over there and in the main event. The main event of any pay-per-view representing these is just the goal of 2022, and I think me and Naomi can accomplish that for sure.”

Sasha Banks believes winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Naomi is more important than wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 38, Banks got her first win at WWE's biggest show of the year, capturing the Women's Tag Team Titles with Naomi. A moment that The Boss says beats wrestling SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair any day.

“I mean, the stars were all aligned to win my first ever WrestleMania — did you hear that? Me, Sasha Banks winning my first ever WrestleMania this past weekend! This is so meant to be,” Sasha Banks declared. “This is everything I dreamt of, and to be tagging with my sister, my friend, my best friend, Naomi. You couldn’t have given me a better storyline. This is like the greatest thing that could happen to me. And I was beyond blessed when they were telling me that I was going to tag with Naomi. That beats out Charlotte Flair any day.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

