Sasha Banks reveals what inspired her WWE storyline with Bayley 

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. In the interview, Sasha Banks spoke about various aspects of her WWE career including the possibility of a Women's Evolution 2.0 pay-per-view. Another aspect that Sasha Banks focused on during the interview was her feud with Bayley.

Sasha Banks expounded on the long years-long storyline that had been built up between herself and Bayley. She went on to explain what inspired her for the feud as well.

"Five years of this journey, of this friendship, growing and growing, and then Bayley turning on me... it's been everything that I've ever wanted.

Sasha Banks on the inspiration behind her WWE storyline with Bayley

Sasha Banks admitted that she was inspired by the storyline that WWE had with Trish Stratus and Mickie James, which almost lasted for a year. She said that she had remembered watching it as a teenager and it was what inspired her for her storyline with Bayley.

"I got really inspired from Trish Stratus and Mickie James – they had a year-long storyline when I was watching as a teenager. That's what I wanted growing up, I wanted a year-long storyline where you just were on the ride the whole time. So for us, it's kind of like a revamp of that.

Sasha Banks went on to point out that she felt it was extremely cool of WWE to invest the time and effort that they were investing in women currently. She mentioned how the women were taking over the company in many ways.

"But it's really cool to see just the investment and time WWE has given to, not only myself and Bayley, but all of the women in WWE. It's just been non-stop of this incredible momentum of women just taking over the company."

Sasha Banks was correct, at least when it came to the demand for the ratings of women's segments. Sasha Banks faced Bayley last week on SmackDown in a rematch of their WWE Hell in a Cell match, and that segment received the highest viewership for WWE since the onset of the pandemic, with 2.5 million viewers.