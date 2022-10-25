Sasha Banks reveals massive goal for 2023 amid WWE suspension

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has set a big goal for herself for 2023.

It's been a while since the WWE Universe last saw Banks on TV. She walked out of WWE RAW in May alongside Naomi due to issues with the company's creative direction. She hasn't competed in a match ever since.

Banks made it a point to keep her fans updated on her whereabouts via her official social media platforms. She recently took to her Instagram story and revealed that she currently has quite a hectic schedule.

As per The Boss, she's at her home for about 10 hours and then will resume her work. Banks added that she wants to own a private jet next year.

Sasha Banks has previously opened about traveling in a private jet

It goes without saying that Sasha Banks is one of the most successful and popular female stars in the company's history. Banks has done incredibly well as a WWE Superstar over the past decade or so. She is a multi-time Women's Champion and boasts an ardent fan following.

Back in 2019, the 30-year-old took a months-long break from WWE TV. Following her return, she targeted Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title.

Around the same time, Banks opened up about her return and heaped massive praise on then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The Boss revealed that McMahon sent her his private jet.

"Since I came back, he gave me a really good contract. We have this great relationship, because, you know, we talk money. He wants me to make him cool so I’m just helping him with his jokes, we’ll text jokes to each other every single day. Vince sends me a private jet. He gave me my own bus. I’m just so blessed. I’m probably the first-ever woman to have her own bus.”

Judging by Sasha Banks' recent story on Instagram, it seems like she can't wait to have her own private jet. The list of WWE Superstars who have owned private jets over the years is a short one, and Banks would love to put her name on it.

