Sasha Banks reveals the most painful match of her career

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks believes her matches inside the Hell in a Cell structure are some of the most painful matches of her career.

Sasha Banks currently holds the record for the most appearances inside the Hell in a Cell from the women’s division. There have been three women's Hell in a Cell match in total, and The Boss has been in each of them, including the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match that saw Charlotte defeat her.

Speaking to the former WWE Champion Kurt Angle on The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, the SmackDown superstar talked about the brutality of the unforgiving structure:

“It’s the most painful match I’ve ever been in besides, maybe, Money in the Bank. Getting hit with a kendo stick, I still have a line and a bruise on my leg to this day, and an indent. That match has always changed my career because it makes me think differently about how I structure a match. How do I test myself? How do I just entertain while getting hit with a chair? Going through a table, again with the kendo sticks, and then the steel cage itself. It’s no joke. You can cut yourself on those things. Becky Lynch put a steel chair in the steel cage, lifted me up and drop kicked me. It’s crazy. You feel it for a month after, and in my case, a year. I still have this bruise and it pisses me off.” (H/T-wrestlingnews.com)

Sasha Banks' final appearance inside the Hell in a Cell came in 2020 when she challenged Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s title. That was The Boss' only victory inside the structure.

Sasha Banks does not want to be in another Hell in a Cell match

Sasha Banks has previously stated that she does not want to be in another Hell in a Cell match.

Speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, the former SmackDown women's champion made her intentions clear:

"I've been in three (Hell in a Cell match) of them. These are hard matches, these are... I don't want to be in a fourth one. Done it, feel good, don't want to get hurt. It hurts."

Sasha Banks has faced the other three Horsewomen inside the steel structure and has a 1-2 win record.

