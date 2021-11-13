"Don’t worry sis!" - Sasha Banks reveals how she will get Aliyah back on Survivor Series team

Sasha Banks seemingly has a plan to bring recently ousted Aliyah back into the SmackDown women's team for the 5-on-5 elimination match at WWE Survivor Series.

The biggest moment of Aliyah's career was cut short by Sonya Deville on this week's SmackDown. Minutes after her first televised victory on the main roster, she was informed by Deville about her removal from the Survivor Series women's team.

Sasha Banks, who partnered with Aliyah and Naomi in the opening contest, did not take the news well. The Boss later took to Twitter to assure the recent draftee there will be space open for her once she takes out Shotzi Blackheart in their match next week.

"Don’t worry sis! Once I get my hands on @ShotziWWE next week @WWEonFOX There’ll be a open spot for you. Thank you for that W #KilleditTonight" Banks tweeted.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also has a score to settle with Shotzi after the latter attacked her two weeks back.

Sasha Banks was announced as SmackDown women's team captain for Survivor Series

As announced by Sonya Deville during the opening segment of SmackDown, Sasha Banks will lead the blue brand's women's team in the traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

On October 29, Shotzi unleashed her fury on Banks after not taking her loss against Charlotte Flair too well.

The two, however, will have to put their differences aside in a few days when they join forces with three more women to take on RAW's team for brand supremacy.

Other superstars who will represent the blue brand at Survivor Series are Shayna Baszler and Natalya. The final member of SmackDown's team has not yet been revealed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who do you think could be the final member of the SmackDown women's team at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Kartik Arry