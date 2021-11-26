Sasha Banks reveals her real-life relationship with Eddie Guerrero's family 

Sasha Banks recently spoke about her hero and legendary WWE Superstar Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero tragically passed away in 2005 and his passing left many heartbroken. The entire pro-wrestling industry felt his loss, including Sasha Banks who grew up idolizing the iconic performer.

In a recent interview, Banks credited Eddie Guerrero for everything she has achieved in her career. She went on to say that she shares a close relationship with the late superstar's family, recalling how she worked with his daughter and son-in-law. Sasha Banks is grateful for Eddie's impact on her life and how he always motivated her to fight for her dreams.

“Always, I always do [try to pay tribute to Eddie]," noted Sasha Banks. "I walk upstairs and I see all my accolades, and I see my little trophies, my statues, my figures, and I see my figures of Eddie Guerrero. I couldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be in the main event of WrestleMania, I wouldn’t be in The Mandalorian. I wouldn’t be in all these first-time-ever’s if it wasn’t for Eddie Guerrero. So it’s so crazy that he made such an impact on my life that he made me fight for my dreams, so I’m so thankful for him.”

She continued, “Yes, I have [told Vickie how much Eddie meant to me]. It was something so beautiful and they actually captured it on WWE video. It’s so cool that I got to work with her, I got to work with his daughter, Shaul, I got to work with his son-in-law, Aiden English. To be in just a little bit of contact with the Guerreros and let them know how much he meant to me, it’s so cool. Shaul Guerrero actually gave me a pair of his tights that — it means so much to me. Like, it’s so beautiful what the Guerrero family has done for wrestling and I just hope I’m paying a little bit of a tribute to Eddie Guerrero.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

WWE filmed a heartfelt conversation between Sasha Banks and Vickie Guerrero in which they discussed all aspects of Eddie Guerrero's celebrated life.

Sasha Banks asked Vince McMahon to release her from WWE

Sasha Banks is one of the most successful superstars in WWE today. However, at one point she asked for her release because she felt that she wasn't performing at her best. Banks was convinced that she needed a break and thought that leaving WWE would be good for her.

However, Vince McMahon did not agree with Sasha Banks and rejected her request. Instead, he suggested that she should take time and also gave her 30 days to think about her decision.

By the end of the month, Sasha Banks started to love her work again and grew comfortable with the fast-paced life of the pro-wrestling world. Thankfully, that prevented The Boss from leaving the promotion and she went on to become one of the biggest names in the WWE Universe.

