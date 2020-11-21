WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has a mixed relationship with WWE Superstars. Some Superstars absolutely love him and he seems to have a close relationship, while others don't seem to have liked how he works. Current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks falls in the former category as she seems to trust Vince McMahon with her character.

In a recent interview, The Boss revealed that she will do whatever Vince McMahon wants her to do in WWE.

Sasha Banks on doing what Vince McMahon wants her to do in WWE

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks was asked if she felt that her long-awaited feud with her friend Bayley could have happened much sooner in WWE. She indicated that she trusts Vince McMahon, and that she does what the WWE Chairman wants her to do in the company:

“Whatever Vince wants, that's what I'm going to do. Anything he gives me, I want to take it and make it as magical as I can make it. I won't just take a storyline and say, 'OK, let me just go through it.' How can I make it the best? How can I make it the most talked-about and the most watched? As you can see, it is. We are the most viewed. We are the highest rated. I have to put in the work, but Vince is the creator. He has to tell me what he wants, and I'm going to create that magic.”

Sasha Banks opened up about her close relationship with Vince McMahon earlier this year as she revealed that the WWE Chairman gave her a new contract, sent her a private jet, as well as her own bus, while the two even exchange texts every day. The SmackDown Women's Champion has time and again thanked the WWE Chairman on social media, especially in 2020.

Sasha Banks will face off against Asuka at this weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view, in a Champion vs Champion match. The Boss won the SmackDown Women's title from Bayley at Hell in a Cell and has defended her title once against the former champion.