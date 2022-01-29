Sasha Banks sends a message after huge return before Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks declared her intentions for the Royal Rumble by warning the rest of the roster.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Boss had sustained a serious injury. As a result, she was out of action for a few weeks and was expected to miss the Rumble. However, she had a surprise up her sleeve.

Sasha Banks returned to SmackDown's final show before the upcoming Premium Live Event. She featured in the opening segment alongside women's champion Charlotte Flair and other top stars from the division.

After the show went off the air, Banks took to Twitter to send a message to the rest of the women's roster ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble Match:

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

My name to bring it all higher.

When you a boss you can’t be humble.

IM BACK READY TO RUMBLE.



#RoyalRumble twitter.com/WWE/status/148… WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE THE BOSS IS BACK!!! THE BOSS IS BACK!!!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/kCY08BH8mZ Need my star to shine brighterMy name to bring it all higher.When you a boss you can’t be humble.IM BACK READY TO RUMBLE. Need my star to shine brighterMy name to bring it all higher. When you a boss you can’t be humble. IM BACK READY TO RUMBLE. #RoyalRumble twitter.com/WWE/status/148…

The opening segment of tonight's SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair confirm a non-traditional stipulation for the Women's Royal Rumble. The Queen said she'll pick her next opponent if she won the Rumble.

Charlotte was interrupted by multiple stars before Banks made her surprise return to a huge pop. A brawl broke out inside the ring, which ended with Banks slapping The Queen and tossing her over the top rope.

(Spoiler ahead) Two huge returns are possible for Royal Rumble 2022

Latest reports have teased two massive returns in this year's Women's Rumble. Backstage sources claim Paige has been cleared for in-ring competition and is preparing to return after five years. However, it has not been confirmed whether she'll make a one-off appearance or pursue an extended WWE run.

Additionally, several backstage reports have claimed that WWE wants to bring back Ronda Rousey. The promotion has big plans in the works involving The Baddest Woman on the Planet, and she could make an appearance at Royal Rumble this weekend.

Could we see Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch involved in an altercation at the event? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh