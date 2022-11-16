Sasha Banks sends a one-word message to John Cena on Twitter

Sasha Banks recently responded to one of John Cena's inspirational messages on his Twitter handle.

John Cena has inspired millions of fans across the globe during his run as the top star in WWE. He isn't a regular act on WWE TV anymore but is doing incredibly well as an actor in Hollywood and is one of the most recognizable faces in the world today.

The Leader of Cenation boasts about 14 million followers on his Twitter account. The WWE legend regularly shares motivational messages with his followers.

Cena's recent inspirational tweet stated, "There is growth in every setback." The tweet received a massive response from his fans, as is usually the case.

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks also noticed the message and responded to it with a one-word tweet. Check out the exchange below:

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' response to John Cena's tweet?

Sasha Banks has one of the most dedicated fan followings in the pro-wrestling business. Ever since she walked out of WWE RAW, her ardent fans have patiently waited to see her back in the squared circle.

Banks' response to Cena received several reactions from her fans. Check out some of the most notable tweets below:

Carlton Weathersby @Carlton_W1

Love you always

You're the best

Keep doing your thing @MercedesVarnado I hope you're having a good day MercedesLove you alwaysYou're the bestKeep doing your thing @MercedesVarnado I hope you're having a good day MercedesLove you alwaysYou're the best Keep doing your thing

Daniel @DannyDiaz60

Hope you're having the best time training in Mexico. @MercedesVarnado Mone' advice.Hope you're having the best time training in Mexico. @MercedesVarnado Mone' advice.Hope you're having the best time training in Mexico. https://t.co/1KJdVKVqI4

Cena has also inspired several fellow wrestlers, including The Boss. Last year, he made his huge WWE return to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2021.

Around the same time, Banks appeared on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker and heaped immense praise on the veteran:

"Well, the feeling is it's great to have someone like John Cena back... At the house shows I'm watching him and you look around and you see the fans. Little kids that have probably never seen John Cena because he's been gone for the last five, six years. But they still know who he is and they're still so entranced with his work and what he does," said Sasha. [H/T WrestlingInc]

As for Banks' status with WWE, there's still no concrete news on whether she's coming back in the near future. Banks' fans would want nothing but to see her make a big return and win the Women's Title again.

What do you think of Banks' response to Cena's inspirational tweet? Do you miss her on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments below.

