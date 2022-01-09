"Enjoy it ladies" – Sasha Banks sends warning to WWE locker room following injury

Sasha Banks has broken silence to send a warning to the women's division after it was announced she'll be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury.

WWE announced on social media, revealing that the former SmackDown Women's Champion sustained the injury at a house show on Sunday evening. This means that Sasha Banks won't be able to compete in the upcoming women's Royal Rumble match. According to reports, The Boss sprained her leg after taking an over-the-knee backbreaker during a match against Charlotte Flair.

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to declare that she'll come back for everything and stated that the 30 participants in the Rumble match got lucky. You can check it out below:

Sasha Banks was looking forward to competing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

Sasha Banks has only competed in one Royal Rumble match during her career, which was in the inaugural bout in 2018. The following year, she challenged 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. This prevented her from participating in the Rumble. During last year's event, The Boss was the SmackDown Women's Champion, so she couldn't compete again.

She took on the winner of the bout, Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania 37. Banks dropped the SmackDown Women's Title to The EST of WWE in the main event of the show. The Boss was looking forward to competing in this year's Royal Rumble match, and she had plans to win it.

Unfortunately, that won't be happening, as she'll be out of action for over a month. Luckily, The Blueprint will be back in time for WrestleMania 38, WWE's biggest show of the year.

