Sasha Banks shares training update ahead of potential return

Sasha Banks has been away from WWE screens since May this year, when she and Naomi walked out over a creative dispute. Many fans have been hotly anticipating a comeback from The Boss, and it appears as though Banks has been working hard towards an in-ring return.

When Sasha Banks walked out of WWE alongside tag team partner Naomi, the duo vacated the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Since their departure, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and have even walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Banks recently took to Instagram to provide a training update to fans. She shared a slideshow to her page, revealing that she has spent the last month in Mexico, with the following caption:

Many stars responded to the update positively, with former tag team partner Bayley saying:

"I’m so proud of you"

WWE Hall of Famer Lita also added the following comment:

"Love this!!"

Some fans expected The Boss to make a surprise return ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames to take the final place on Team Belair. However, it was Becky Lynch who filled the spot after returning from a shoulder injury.

Triple H has expressed interest in bringing Sasha Banks back to WWE

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."



Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."



There you have it...



@TripleH @arielhelwani Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it... Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it...@TripleH @arielhelwani https://t.co/vVev7XfZbi

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Triple H spoke about the possibility of the multiple-time champion making a return to WWE. Banks walked out of the company when Vince McMahon was in control, and the creative reins have since been handed to Triple H.

On the subject of a possible return by Banks, Triple H said the following:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process."

Currently, a Sasha Banks return doesn't seem to be set in stone.

Would you like to see her come back to WWE or even shake things up and join AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes