Sasha Banks shocks the WWE Universe by returning ahead of schedule

Just minutes before the Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown started, Fightful Select reported that Sasha Banks is ahead of schedule on her recovery from an injury that occurred on January 2nd at a live event.

While the report didn't confirm whether or not she would compete at the Royal Rumble, the opening segment would answer that question as Sasha Banks stated she is "ready to Rumble."

Just short of four weeks ago, Sasha Banks injured her foot at a WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in a match with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The initial prognosis was that The Boss would be out for six to eight weeks, putting her return near the month of March.

The opening of this week's SmackDown saw the ring fill up with women who will be in Saturday's Royal Rumble match.

WWE Superstars such as Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Natalya, and Shotzi Blackheart staked their claim to winning the prestigious match before Sasha Banks made her shocking return.

Sasha Banks has never won the Royal Rumble

The 2022 edition of the women's Royal Rumble match will be the fifth one in history. Past winners include Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

Considering Sasha is one of the top wrestlers in the women's division, it's safe to say that a Royal Rumble match victory will eventually be on Banks' resume.

With her returning a month ahead of schedule, it is very likely that she will be in the running to win the match on Saturday.

The Boss ranks third all-time with the longest time spent in a singular Royal Rumble match at 54:46 in 2018. Saturday's Royal Rumble will mark her second appearance.

