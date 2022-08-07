WATCH: Sasha Banks shows off a new unique look in her first public appearance since WWE walkout

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks showed off a new look in her first public appearance since the controversial RAW walkout.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night RAW due to a creative dispute. The two were set to compete in the main event that night and WWE heavily criticized the two in a public statement. The two also relinquished their WWE Women's Tag Team titles and haven't appeared on WWE television since.

It was recently announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi would make their first official appearance since the walkout at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. New photos from the event have now shown The Legit Boss sporting a new look with rainbow hair:

Naomi also posted a short clip on her Instagram story with Banks where the latter's rainbow hair look can be seen properly:

Sasha Banks and Naomi could reportedly be back in WWE soon

The retirement of Vince McMahon has seen a massive shift in WWE. Triple H is now Head of WWE's creative team and major changes are being made to the programming, including the returns of some stars. We have already seen Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett return to WWE and there might be more in the days to come.

WrestlingNews.co reported earlier this week that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks and Naomi to return to the company. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that while the deal is not 100% done, the two stars are expected to be back:

"If everything goes the way it’s expected to go, they’ll be back. I don’t think that the deal was done. It’s been reported the deal was done – when I asked people in the company, it was basically, ‘Yeah that’s what it looks like is going to happen,’ but it’s not like it’s 100% done or everything’s etched in stone, but the expectation is that they’ll both be back," said Dave Meltzer.

If the report is indeed true, then it'll be interesting to see how WWE books the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi. They could choose to completely ignore the entire RAW walkout saga or could use it in a storyline to surprise the fans.

