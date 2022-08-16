Sasha Banks shows off unique new look ahead of rumored WWE return

Sasha Banks has changed her look once again, amidst rumors that she is on her way back to WWE.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in May and haven't stepped foot in the ring ever since. Their walkout received massive support from most fans, but some weren't happy.

As per the latest rumors, the two popular superstars are all set to make their big returns to WWE soon. Banks recently took to her Instagram story and asked if she could get a hairstylist in Los Angeles as she needed a hair makeover.

Banks shared another story on her Instagram handle hours later. In it, fans can see that The Boss has made drastic changes to her hair. You can check out the video featured in the story below. You can also check out the story HERE.

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female stars in pro-wrestling today

The Boss made her WWE main roster debut way back in 2015 along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. All three women went on to become top stars on the main roster.

Sasha's biggest WWE accomplishment was headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair. She lost her SmackDown Women's title that night, but her in-ring performance was impressive.

Banks and Naomi weren't happy with their booking and decided to walk out of RAW in May when Vince McMahon was still the WWE Chairman. A lot has changed over the past three months.

With Triple H at the helm of creative, fans are certain that the rumors of a Banks-Naomi return are true. Only time will tell though whether the female superstars manage to talk things through with Triple H and make their long-anticipated returns.

