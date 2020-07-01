Sasha Banks reacts to John Cena's heartfelt tweet; tags Vince McMahon

The Boss mentioned Vince McMahon while responding to John Cena's tweet.

Sasha Banks has had nothing but praise for Vince ever since she returned last year.

Vince McMahon and John Cena

WWE legend John Cena is well known for posting inspirational and motivational quotes on his official Twitter handle. He has been doing so for a long time now, and has inspired millions of fans across the world. Cena's latest tweet caught the attention of none other than "The Boss", Sasha Banks.

Cena posted a message about being thankful to those people who help us find ourselves. Sasha Banks posted a response to Cena's tweet and tagged WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in it, along with a heart emoji. Check out the tweet below:

Sasha Banks has been going gaga over Vince McMahon ever since she returned last year

Fans of Sasha Banks might be aware at this point that she has been praising Vince McMahon for a while now. It began soon after Banks made her long-awaited return to WWE on the night after SummerSlam 2019. Banks turned heel on that night and attacked her friend, Natalya, and the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Soon after, Banks began posting tweets addressed to Vince McMahon, and seemed incredibly thankful towards the WWE Chairman for helping her achieve her goals and lead a life that she had always dreamt of.

Around the same time, Sasha Banks had posted a tweet in which she listed several reasons why she was thankful to McMahon. A salary in millions, a private jet, and her own bus were a few of the reasons why she was thankful to Vince.

Banks currently wrestles on the SmackDown brand, and is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, along with Bayley. This is the duo's second reign with the coveted belts. They became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019 after going through five other teams inside the steel structure.

They lost the belts to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, following which Sasha Banks went on a hiatus. The break lasted for months, during which it was speculated that she was done with WWE. This was far from the truth though, as Banks returned after SummerSlam and has been a mainstay on WWE TV ever since.