"Sat on her face" - WWE Superstar Nia Jax sends bizarre message ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Nia Jax will challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship along with three other women at Crown Jewel. Heading to the premium live event, the 39-year-old Samoan sent a bizarre message taking shots at all her opponents.

Nia Jax returned to WWE last month, two years after her release from the Stamford-based company, as part of budget cuts. The Irresistible Force made an impact on the roster straightaway by taking out Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on her return. She is scheduled to be a part of the Fatal-5 Way Match for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel. Apart from Nia Jax, the other three challengers are Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

Nia Jax recently took to her Twitter account to take shots at all the women she will be facing at Crown Jewel. In a bizarre tweet, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion accused Rodriguez of ruining her dress using her face. The Australian-born wrestler also claimed to have sat on the faces of the other three women.

"Squashing these heauxs," Jax shared.

You can check out Nia Jax's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley recently completed 200 days as the Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see how she competes against four challengers at Crown Jewel, as The Eradicator can lose the title without getting pinned.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long picks Nia Jax as his favorite to win the title at Crown Jewel

Since her return to the Stamford-based company, Nia Jax has been presented as a threat to any female superstar near her. There is a huge possibility of WWE pulling the trigger on her and making her the new Women's World Champion at Crown Jewel.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently picked Nia Jax as his favorite to win the Fatal-5 Way Match. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long praised all the women who were involved in the match. However, the former General Manager of SmackDown believes that The Irresistible Force would come out of the premium live event as the champion and end Rhea Ripley's time at the top.

"Well, you got a lot of women there, and they all are talented, and I have seen them all, and they all work their bu**s off. But this is just gonna be a big brawl. So, I don't really know, and I am gonna say I would go with Nia, and not just because, you know, I'm in love with her, but to just look at it, you know, and be on the real side, I think Nia is gonna come out as the champion," Teddy Long said.

Who do you think would walk out of Crown Jewel as the Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here

Poll : Will Rhea Ripley successfully defend her title at Crown Jewel? Yes No 0 votes