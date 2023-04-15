"Saved his life"- Fans react to WWE Hall of Famer stopping top name from chasing Brock Lesnar after a heated backstage incident

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently recalled Shane McMahon getting angry at Brock Lesnar after a backstage incident. Fans had some hilarious responses to the veteran's latest disclosure.

Brock Lesnar defended the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. Despite retaining the title in the show's main event, Brock really wasn't happy after his match. He ended up throwing his title at Vince McMahon in the Gorilla Position.

During a recent episode of the Oh...you didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed that Shane McMahon, who was present alongside his dad, was "hot" at Brock for his actions. The Hall of Famer added that he stopped the highflyer from confronting the Beast Incarnate.

The aforementioned revelation caused a major buzz in the wrestling world, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Check out some of the responses below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Shane McMahon almost went after Brock Lesnar for throwing the title at Wrestlemania 34 Shane McMahon almost went after Brock Lesnar for throwing the title at Wrestlemania 34 https://t.co/SLzBXXmCfY

B.G @0BHustle @WrestlingWCC What’s Shane gonna do? Shuffle in front of him & see if Brock’s intimidated? @WrestlingWCC What’s Shane gonna do? Shuffle in front of him & see if Brock’s intimidated?

TheBlackMessiah01 @BlackMessiah01 @WrestlingWCC Shane McMahon thinking he can take on Brock Lesnar ? @WrestlingWCC Shane McMahon thinking he can take on Brock Lesnar ? https://t.co/xFCRsYE4Ua

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @WrestlingWCC I get it that's his dad he disrespected but Shane was gonna be helmed up like this by the production area while security trying to break it up @WrestlingWCC I get it that's his dad he disrespected but Shane was gonna be helmed up like this by the production area while security trying to break it up https://t.co/LVX1gXedll

Stik The Tall Guy @Dante_Diable54 @WrestlingWCC Shane was going to find out real fast those punches he throws are not like that @WrestlingWCC Shane was going to find out real fast those punches he throws are not like that

andrew korpan @andrewkorpan1 @WrestlingWCC gonna be honest, probably would not have ended well for him. @WrestlingWCC gonna be honest, probably would not have ended well for him.

Road Dogg disclosed that Brock Lesnar did not aim to hurt Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar is one of the most fearsome wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate had a brutal match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 after which he was visibly upset. However, Road Dogg disclosed that Lesnar did not intend to throw the title at Vince McMahon but towards him:

''So, he was aiming for Vince. He's got good aim, he's got a good throw, and good rotation on the title, but one of those straps almost caught me right in the mug. But yeah, he aimed it to Vince; he didn't aim it at Vince, you know what I mean? Like it landed right in front of him like it was safe. He could have hit all of us if he wanted to."

Rob Lopez @r0bato Brock Lesnar really threw the title at Vince McMahon wow Brock Lesnar really threw the title at Vince McMahon wow https://t.co/HoTTZbrjxR

While Vince McMahon was also furious after Brock's actions, cooler heads prevailed in the end to stop the situation from escalating. The Beast Incarnate shares a close relationship with Mr. McMahon. He reportedly walked out of an edition of SmackDown after the 77-year-old announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

