Scarlett Bordeaux returns to in-ring action following WWE release

Former WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has made her in-ring return following her release from WWE in 2021.

She competed for the likes of IMPACT Wrestling before being signed to WWE's developmental brand NXT in 2019, along with her real-life partner Killer Kross, aka Karrion Kross. The two would be paired together during a dominant run. The pair were released shortly after Kross' main roster call-up.

Bordeaux recently made her first post-WWE in-ring appearance at WrestlePro's "Killer Instinct" show. She wrestled Harley Cameron in a singles match, where she would be victorious, pulling out a pinfall victory after hitting a reverse Tombstone Piledriver.

Though her 30 day no-compete clause with WWE expired some time before Kross' ninety-day clause, Scarlett Bordeaux waited for her partner to return to the ring. Instead she filled her days with work outside of the ring, such as modeling gigs and a considerable following on premium private fan services.

The couple will continue to work at indie events, but are yet to confirm a signing with a larger promotion.

Scarlett Bordeaux was removed from Karrion Kross' act on WWE's main roster

Although they were a popular pairing on NXT - with an impressive entrance and undeniable chemistry - the decision was made to separate Scarlett and Kross when bringing them to WWE's main roster.

Kross was used as a solo star, losing his debut to Jeff Hardy, to the ire of fans. His look was then changed drastically. His gimmick was altered and he was forced to wear a gladiator costume to the ring.

Scarlett, on the other hand, was kept off WWE TV until her eventual release.

