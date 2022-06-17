Scarlett Bordeaux finally gets her dream match, expresses joy on social media

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux will finally get her Bras and Panties match in LA on June 19.

WWE has seen a lot of Bras and Panties contests, including Lita vs. Trish Stratus in 2000, Trish Stratus vs. Stacy Keibler in 2002, and Melina Perez vs. Candice Michelle in 2007. There has been no match of such stipulation in WWE since 2007. Bordeaux, who joined WWE in 2019, has often spoken about her dream of fighting in a hardcore Bras and Panties match following her release in 2021.

She recently tweeted her joy at getting the chance to fight in a Bra and Panties match. She also warned the LA crowd of seeing a lot of Eddy Only:

"I’m finally getting that bra and panties match… but sorry LA you’re gonna be seeing a whole lot of that little bitch boi @EddyOnly8"

Fan reactions to Scarlett Bordeaux's announcement

Bras and Panties matches have always been fan favorites. But the women's revolution in WWE ensured that female stars were taken seriously, and such contests are relics of the past. However, Scarlett Bordeaux's post on getting to wrestle in a Bras and Panties match garnered a lot of reactions.

This user looks set to buy a front-row ticket for the contest scheduled for June 19.

Some of them feel Scarlett is going backward as Bras and Panties matches are not seen in the current era.

Others believe that this is going to be a treat to watch.

There has been a lot of debate regarding matches with such stipulations. However, in the current era, women now participate in Hell in a Cell and TLC Matches. In WWE, the women's division even got its exclusive Premium Live Event in 2018.

