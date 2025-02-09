  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Scarlett Bordeaux
  • Scarlett Bordeaux reacts as WWE reportedly releases 31-year-old female star after 6-year stint

Scarlett Bordeaux reacts as WWE reportedly releases 31-year-old female star after 6-year stint

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:51 GMT
Multiple superstars released from WWE in past 24 hours! (Credits: WWE.Com and Scarlett Bordeaux
Multiple superstars have been released from WWE in the past 24 hours. [Image Credits: WWE.com and Scarlett's X account]

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, WWE has reportedly released several talents. Chief Content Officer Triple H previously stated that releasing superstars was a necessary part of the business. One of the stars who was surprisingly released was Isla Dawn. Fans have shared mixed reactions to the recent spate of departures.

RAW Superstar and member of The Final Testament faction, Scarlett Bordeaux, has expressed her reaction to Isla Dawn's release from her WWE contract after a six-year stint. The 31-year-old star hinted at her release before reports confirmed it. Bordeaux and Dawn are good friends behind the scenes, often sharing pictures of their times on the road.

The Smoke Show posted a picture with the Modern-Day Witch on her official Instagram account, showing her love and support for her, captioning it with “Love you” to her friend after the release from WWE.

also-read-trending Trending
“Love you so much @isla_dawn ❤️🔮💫,” wrote Scarlett.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross’s faction seems to have reached its end in WWE

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett experienced a tough weekend, as not only has The Smoke Show’s close friend Isla Dawn been released from her contract, but their faction, The Final Testament, also appears to have come to an end with three members of the heel stable released from their contracts as well.

The stars in question are the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and their manager Paul Ellering. The heel tag team returned to the Stamford-based promotion alongside Ellering in 2024 after being released in 2020.

The Final Testament recently engaged in an impressive feud against The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW. However, the heel stable’s run together has now concluded with the departure of AOP. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Kross and Bordeaux in the coming months.

After the recent release of several high-profile names in the past 24 hours by the Stamford-based promotion, it will be intriguing to see if the company cuts any more superstars in the weeks ahead.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी