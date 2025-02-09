As WrestleMania 41 approaches, WWE has reportedly released several talents. Chief Content Officer Triple H previously stated that releasing superstars was a necessary part of the business. One of the stars who was surprisingly released was Isla Dawn. Fans have shared mixed reactions to the recent spate of departures.

RAW Superstar and member of The Final Testament faction, Scarlett Bordeaux, has expressed her reaction to Isla Dawn's release from her WWE contract after a six-year stint. The 31-year-old star hinted at her release before reports confirmed it. Bordeaux and Dawn are good friends behind the scenes, often sharing pictures of their times on the road.

The Smoke Show posted a picture with the Modern-Day Witch on her official Instagram account, showing her love and support for her, captioning it with “Love you” to her friend after the release from WWE.

“Love you so much @isla_dawn ❤️🔮💫,” wrote Scarlett.

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross’s faction seems to have reached its end in WWE

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett experienced a tough weekend, as not only has The Smoke Show’s close friend Isla Dawn been released from her contract, but their faction, The Final Testament, also appears to have come to an end with three members of the heel stable released from their contracts as well.

The stars in question are the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and their manager Paul Ellering. The heel tag team returned to the Stamford-based promotion alongside Ellering in 2024 after being released in 2020.

The Final Testament recently engaged in an impressive feud against The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW. However, the heel stable’s run together has now concluded with the departure of AOP. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Kross and Bordeaux in the coming months.

After the recent release of several high-profile names in the past 24 hours by the Stamford-based promotion, it will be intriguing to see if the company cuts any more superstars in the weeks ahead.

