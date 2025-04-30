Scarlett sends cryptic message about WWE future

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE contracts are reportedly expiring, and their future is being speculated. Scarlett recently dropped a cryptic message on social media, possibly about the duo's future with the company.

It was widely reported by several media outlets that the real-life couple has less than a year left on their current WWE contracts. Kross and his wife returned to the company in August 2022, so that means they likely signed three-year deals.

The Herald of Doomsday made headlines after WrestleMania 41, when he ranted about his status within WWE. It initially looked like a shoot, especially with the look Scarlett was giving when her husband was cutting the intense promo.

The Smoke Show also hinted that the duo doesn't care what happens next, and doing it their way was more important to them. More than a week later, she dropped another massive tease on Instagram.

"A choice is coming. One way or another," she wrote.

It was unclear what the 33-year-old was referring to, but it could be about Karrion Kross' decision amid his story with AJ Styles. It could also be about the couple's future with WWE and if they would be signing new contracts.

Backstage update on Karrion Kross and Scarlett

While the status of a potential extension is up in the air for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, there's a bit of good news about the real-life couple. Kross' promo was well-received backstage, getting praise from his colleagues, according to Fightful Select.

WrestleVotes reported on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge that Kross was set to get a push from WWE. However, it will likely be a push for his character and not necessarily inside the ring.

Kross has always had the look of a star, but the results of his matches over the years have been questionable. However, he is still able to tell a story, especially with how his former rivals have turned to the dark side after feuding with him.

