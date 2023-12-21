Scarlett sends a heartfelt message to Karrion Kross after his latest achievement

Scarlett has taken to social media to send a message to her husband Karrion Kross after his latest achievement.

After being off TV for a prolonged time, the couple made their televised return on WWE SmackDown two weeks ago. The Doomwalker took on Bobby Lashley in the United States Championship contender tournament, but he was defeated. Last week on the blue brand, WWE aired a cryptic video seemingly teasing a new character change for the former NXT Champion.

After Karrion Kross shared a post on X in which he revealed that he completed Harley Davidson Riding Academy's new rider course, Scarlett reacted by stating that she was proud of him.

Karrion Kross' second run with WWE has "hurt" him more than his first run according to Jim Cornette

The Harbinger of Doom looked different when he made his initial WWE debut. He had a clean shaven pate, and during his NXT run, he was presented as a dominant force. He returned to the company last year with a different look, and he's had a very disappointing run since, according to many.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran commented on Kross' current run, and stated that the changes might have hurt him more than before.

"I mean, growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ, what happened?" wondered Cornette.

Karrion Kross could redeem himself by entering and winning the Royal Rumble match, then going on to headline WrestleMania 40. It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

