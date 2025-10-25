Scary botch: Mr. Iguana lands on his head during NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with a massive tag team battle featuring Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater against Mr. Iguana &amp; La Parka. The match turned out to be incredible, with fans around the world enjoying the action between all four stars.The final moments of the match featured Leon Slater picking a victory for his team and making headlines all around the globe. However, another moment caught a lot of the spotlight during the match. While the action between the stars had everyone talking, a massive botch was then spotted by Mr. Iguana, which could have turned into an injury as well.During the match, Leon Slater was spotted delivering a slingshot to Iguana, but the latter ended up landing on his head after the stars botched a cutter, and Iguana completely missed Je’Von Evans. While the botch turned out to be dangerous, all the stars looked completely fine, which seemingly rules out the possibility of any injuries.WWE NXT star feels he is not ready for a main roster call-upJe’Von Evans has been making headlines with his work on NXT, and fans have been rooting for the star to win the NXT championship and potentially make a move to the main roster. Evans made his main roster debut by stepping up to Sami Zayn on SmackDown after answering the WWE United States title open challenge recently.Addressing his main roster debut match in a recent appearance on the Black Rasslin podcast, Evans stated that he didn’t feel he was ready to move to the main roster just yet.“Honestly I’m not sure. I feel like I can accomplish so much more. There was talks but I was just like, to this day I don’t know if I’m ready. And maybe that’s self doubt a little bit or me being nervous. But I just know that Triple H, Nick Aldis, they know what they’re doing. Shawn knows what he’s doing. So if they see something and they feel I’m ready then let’s catch the football and run with it,&quot; he said.Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.