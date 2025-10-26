Scary injury on WWE show; live feed blacked out

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:11 GMT
Shawn Michaels backstage on NXT [Image Credits: WWE.com]
The excitement at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pumped up as Ethan Page came out to defend his North American Championship against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Both men tore each other apart during the match, but the ending moments of the battle featured Page pinning Wagner to retain his title and continue his incredible reign.

While the battle was intense, with no disqualifications applicable, some brutal moments were spotted in the match. Midway through the battle, Ethan Page pushed Wagner into the steel steps, which looked like a brutal injury to the challenger.

Further, the champion used steel chairs to put some more damage on the hip of Wagner, which could end up being a brutal injury as well. The live feed of the show also blacked out momentarily, which could have had a reason as well. Further, Vic Joseph also looked concerned about Wagner’s health during the brutal spots of Page using steel chairs to cause damage to the challenger. While Wagner looked fine after a few months, it would be interesting to see if WWE provides any update on the star’s hip.

Ethan Page might move to the WWE main roster very soon

All Ego Ethan Page has been doing an incredible job on NXT lately, and his recent pairing with Chelsea Green has made headlines all around the world. Both stars have proved to be incredible alongside each other, and reports suggest that the management backstage is happy with their work.

As per a recent update from WrestleVotes, WWE’s creative team wants to see both Page and Green together on SmackDown, which might happen in the near future. It would be interesting to see when Page moves to the main roster to pair up with Green once again.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

