Scott Armstrong provides a big update on Road Dogg's health 

Scott Armstrong took to Twitter to provide an update on Road Dogg's health, and the latest development is thankfully quite positive.

Armstrong revealed that "Road Dogg" Brian James would be released from the hospital today. The WWE Hall of Famer still has to ensure a healthy road to recovery, but the immediate future looks promising.

Here's what Scott Armstrong posted regarding Road Dogg's health:

'I'm happy to say my brother ( @WWERoadDogg ) is going to be released from the hospital today. There's still work to do but , as of today, there future is bright! TY again "Twitterverse" for all the positive vibes and prayers! 🙏😃 For those who were negative...BLESS YOUR HEART!'

Road Dogg's wife also issued a fresh update on her husband's health

Road Dogg's wife, Tracy Conant, revealed on Facebook a couple of days back that her husband had suffered a heart attack.

She revealed another update today, stating that Road Dogg did not have any blockages in his heart, and he was scheduled to get back home.

'Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever!! my husband has no blockages and he's getting to come home today we still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that.'￼

Road Dogg reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday after returning from Orlando following last week's NXT tapings. Road Dogg is a crucial figure backstage in the Black-and-Gold brand, and his absence will surely be felt during the WrestleMania season.

NXT is preparing for the two-night TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and as of this writing, Road Dogg's status for the show is unconfirmed. The former WWE Tag Team Champion could miss Stand & Deliver as he would ideally need to be under medical observation.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are glad that Road Dogg is doing much better, and we hope that he recovers swiftly and returns to work as soon as possible. As always, we'll keep you updated regarding Road Dogg's TakeOver status.