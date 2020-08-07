Scott D'Amore challenges FTR to a series of unique IMPACT Wrestling vs AEW matches; FTR reply

Scott D'Amore former professional wrestler and current Co-Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling has now challenged Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR to face The North in a series of matches. Following some exchanges between Ethan Page and Dax Harwood on Twitter, a co-operative match between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW seems like it could happen at some point in the future.

FTR's Dax Harwood was on Twitter where he posted a clip of themselves wrestling as an example of what Tag Team wrestling should be.

"Real quick; this is what makes us a great tag team. Not fancy double teams. Not 30 second sequences. Keeping the fresh man in, using your partner, knowing where each other is at all times, feeding him & he executes. That’s all. Back to the ice!"

In reply to the tweet, Ethan Page said that he felt that they needed to work together. It should be noted that Ethan Page is a part of The North with Josh Alexander, where they are now the longest-reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions of all time.

This is why we need to work .... ASAP — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 6, 2020

Dax Harwood of FTR showed that he was eager to take part in such a match as well, and told Page that they needed to talk to their bosses.

Apparently, Ethan Page will not need to have that conversation and Scott D'Amore posted a reply saying that he had a lot of respect for FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood and that IMPACT Wrestling wanted the match to happen. Scott D'Amore then asked Chris Jericho if this could happen.

"Well Dax, you know I have mad respect for you & @CashWheelerFTR. I can assure you that @IMPACTWRESTLING supports making it happen. How about a home & home series between FTR and #TheNorth? @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon.

Hey Le Champion, @IAmJericho how do we make this happen"

While this series of matches, which would see both The North and FTR face each other on both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, is yet to be confirmed, Dax Harwood has already replied, saying that FTR would defeat The North.