"The life of the party" – Current WWE Superstar on his friendship with Scott Hall

Current WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil spoke about his friendship with the recently passed Scott Hall.

Titus O'Neil and the wrestling world were shocked last Monday when news broke of the tragic passing of Scott 'Razor Ramon' Hall.

Much like in his wrestling career, Hall was a helpful teacher for many stars in today's WWE locker room. In a recent interview on the radio show Beckles & Recher, Titus shared some of his experiences with Hall over the years:

“I got to know him probably around 2014, and even when he was not around, he'd text me. He’d see something on TV on RAW or Smackdown and he’s, like, ‘hey man, that’s good stuff. Keep pushing. Keep pushing. Stay positive, no matter what they give you, you know? Make the best out of it.’ Then last year, obviously, I got a chance to spend time with him, being inducted into the Hall of Fame with nWo, and he was always just, always full of life. You know, the life of the party." (H/T - EWrestling News)

Titus O'Neil @TitusONeilWWE Rest Easy One of the most uplifting Men I’ve had the pleasure to get to know over the past few yearsRest Easy #ScottHall Love and Prayers to the family and my @WWE Family and the @WWE Universe who all Respected Scott Hall, the Ultimate “Bad Guy” that we Loved because he was a Good Man!! One of the most uplifting Men I’ve had the pleasure to get to know over the past few years❤️ Rest Easy #ScottHall Love and Prayers to the family and my @WWE Family and the @WWEUniverse who all Respected Scott Hall, the Ultimate “Bad Guy” that we Loved because he was a Good Man!! https://t.co/CYnP13d7IK

Although Scott Hall has now passed, the advice he gave to stars like Titus will keep the legacy of The Bad Guy alive for years to come.

Scott Hall changed the landscape of wrestling

An essential contribution Hall made to the wrestling business that fans may not be aware of was his and Kevin Nash's ability to secure guaranteed contracts when they arrived in WCW in 1996.

Before Hall and Nash arrived on WCW Monday Nitro as The Outsiders, the financial landscape for wrestlers was minimal, with most performers earning from a show-to-show basis. Hall and Nash obtained full-time contracts with guaranteed money, setting about a new era for wrestler pay, which continues today.

Continuing his conversation with Beckles & Recher, Titus O'Neil applauded Hall and Nash's efforts in the late 90s:

“Everybody deals with their own demons, but at the core, he was a really good man and obviously changed the whole landscape of professional wrestling and sports entertainment when he formed the nWo with Kevin Nash & Hulk Hogan and was one of the first professional sports entertainers to have guaranteed contracts. They literally changed the pay scale and the landscape for a lot of people.” (H/T - EWrestling News)

Certified G @Garrettbdp_ #NWO #WCW 🏾 NWO doesnt nearly have the impact it would without Hall laying the ground work in that initial debut on Nitro. #ScottHall NWO doesnt nearly have the impact it would without Hall laying the ground work in that initial debut on Nitro. #ScottHall #NWO #WCW 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4ybBeggnmx

The wrestling world will remember Scott Hall for iconic in-ring moments, but his contributions to the wrestling business in a backstage capacity will also be respected.

