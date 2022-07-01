"Anything that will remind people of me" - Top RAW star says Scott Hall gave his blessings to use his finishing move 

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently recalled how he got permission from WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall to use his finishing move.

Damian Priest recently turned to the dark side of his character as he aligned himself with Edge's faction, Judgment Day. Later, when Finn Balor joined the faction, the group decided to kick the Rated-R Superstar out for good.

Speaking on the Under The Ring Podcast, Priest recalled how he got Hall's blessing to use the finisher:

“[Scott Hall] was just as cool as the character, I’ll tell you that much… One of my idols and he’s giving me advice, sitting down with me, watching my matches, you know, pointing out stuff and trying to make it better, and then me asking him, ‘Would it be cool if I did the walk and the, you know, the Razor’s Edge?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man!’ He goes, ‘Anything that will remind people of me’.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Phil Strum @UnderTheRing



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/und… This week's guest on Under The Ring, from WWE, is Damian Priest ( @ArcherOfInfamy ). Here, he talks about his tag team from a couple of years ago with Grammy Award-winner Bad Bunny ( @sanbenito ). This week's guest on Under The Ring, from WWE, is Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy). Here, he talks about his tag team from a couple of years ago with Grammy Award-winner Bad Bunny (@sanbenito).podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/und… https://t.co/kzso1R1utV

It was interesting to watch Preist use Razor's Edge as his finishing move. Previously, Damian went with Reckoning, which was the same move used by Cody Rhodes as Cross Rhodes.

Triple H spoke to Scott Hall's family about receiving royalties

Earlier this year, Scott Hall passed away due to multiple heart attacks. The world of professional wrestling mourned as one of the best to step into the ring was taken away too soon.

Triple H was among the few who were close to Hall outside the squared circle. After his demise, Triple H spoke to Hall's son and daughter regarding royalties. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hall's son, Cody, said:

"I think Triple H mentioned to me and my sister at my father’s funeral that some royalties should be coming our way... Once upon a time when my father was not doing so well and hard up for cash, he did sell a portion of his royalties for a lump sum. So I don’t think they are nearly what they should or could be. So that’s why I say that I am not trying to look to pave the way for me." [H/T - CVV]

Scott Hall's style, presentation, and moves have had an impact on the current generation of wrestlers as well. He might never have won the world title but he will always be credited for changing the industry for the better.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far