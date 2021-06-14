Scott Hall gives backstage insight on his WCW debut in 1996

WWE and WCW legend Scott Hall was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's podcast, 83 Weeks. Hall left an indelible mark on professional wrestling during his Hall of Fame career, including being a part of the revolutionary NWO, which started with The Outsiders (his team with Kevin Nash).

Speaking about his WCW debut in 1996, Scott Hall revealed the specific instructions that Eric Bischoff gave him. Hall said that the idea was to make it look as real as possible and not like just another wrestling angle:

"It felt really cool to walk out and people pop for you. I remember you [Eric Bischoff] gave me the lead on this – when I interrupted the match and it wasn’t jabronis, it was a couple of guys and I knew both of them. I was just supposed to hit the ring and grab the mic and start talking, not hit the ring and beat them up and hit the sirens for angle alert. You said, ‘No, don’t go to them.’ Then it looked great. I remember [Mike] Enos looking at me going, ‘What are you doing, man?’ I think that was the start of it being real. Every week after that, the crowd got bigger and the ratings got better and we were off to the races." H/T: 411Mania

Scott Hall's WCW debut in 1996

Scott Hall signed with WCW in 1996 after his deal with WWE expired. Hall was offered a guaranteed deal to work less dates which he took. The WCW deal ended up catapulting him into being one of the biggest stars of the era.

Scott Hall made his debut on an episode of Nitro, walking out of the crowd and into the ring while Mike Enos and Steve Doll were wrestling. With a mic in his hands, Hall uttered the iconic words:

"You know who I am. But you don't know why I'm here."

Hall was soon joined by another ex-WWE star, Kevin Nash, and together they were dubbed The Outsiders. Hulk Hogan was revealed as the third man at Bash At The Beach 1996 and together they formed the iconic NWO.

