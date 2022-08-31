"He was a great man" - Scott Hall's son reflects on the WWE legend's passing (Exclusive)

Cody Hall, the son of WWE legend Scott Hall, has opened up about the way fans reacted to his father’s death.

Scott Hall passed away on March 14 at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, also known as Razor Ramon, was one of wrestling’s biggest stars in the 1990s.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Cody was asked to discuss his father’s legacy:

“It’s hard to put that into words,” said Cody Hall. “Obviously my father touched a lot of people. People were broken up that had never even met him… it tore them apart. So, his life was obviously really worth something, so I’m just so proud of him, proud to be his son. He was a great man.” [1:12-1:24]

Cody Hall does not want to imitate Scott Hall

At six-foot-eight and 285 pounds, Cody Hall strikes an imposing presence every time he steps into a ring. He has wrestled for various companies around the world, including New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where he performed in the Bullet Club faction.

Despite his second-generation status, the 31-year-old does not want to replicate his father’s in-ring style:

“No, I really try to build off my own thing.” Cody Hall continued, “My father taught me a lot. He has a lot of stuff that I could pull from, but he’s so good. I don’t wanna go down that road of trying to imitate him. There will never be another Scott Hall and I don’t wanna try to play up to that.” [2:19-2:32]

Many wrestlers have spoken about the pressures of trying to live up to their family name, most notably current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. In Cody Hall’s case, he does not think people expect him to perform like his father:

“I don’t think so. It doesn’t feel like it for me. I’m pretty staunch on just being Cody and people seem to be fine with that.” [2:34-2:40]

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is one of many current wrestlers who grew up idolizing Scott Hall. The nWo legend gave Priest permission to use his finishing move, the Razor’s Edge, in WWE.

