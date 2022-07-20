Retired star on why he didn't wrestle many matches in WWE; names Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit as workhorses (Exclusive)

Former WWE and WCW Superstar Scott Putski spoke about some of the greatest in-ring workers he faced during his time in the business.

The second-generation superstar has had several stints in WWE and WCW. He made some occasional TV appearances for both companies. One of his biggest feuds came in WCW when he went up against then World Television Champion Chris Jericho.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Putski mentioned that Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Kanyon were some of his best competitors in the ring. He also named some Legendary Luchadors such as La Parka, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Juventud Guerrera some of the best in-ring competitors of the time.

Work-wise I would say Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero. Kanyon was a good worker. I enjoyed with Kanyon. Really nobody in WWE. They didn't have anybody and they didn't let me work, said Putski. Most of the matches there were c**p. La Parka was fun, loved working with La Parka. The Spanish guys were great. I didn't get to work with Rey and "Juvi". But I was there when they had their first match. What a tremendous match." (From 21:55 - 22:35)

You can watch the full interview here:

Scott Putski spoke about being a Light Heavyweight in WWE

During the same interview, the former WCW star also shed light on his 1997 run with WWE, where he was part of the Light Heavyweight division.

Putski acknowledged being surprised when the company clubbed him in the Light Heavyweight division, while he was much bigger than most of the competitors in the group. He attributed it to some heat that his father had with Vince McMahon.

There isn't much to argue about the fact that Putski views Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero as some of the greats he squared off against. Do you think both the superstars would have won more titles if not for some unfortunate circumstances? Sound off in the comments below.

