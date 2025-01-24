Scott Steiner sends a message ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025; makes huge tease

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner had a message ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. The WWE veteran seems quite interested in competing in the annual free-for-all judging by his post on X.

Steiner hasn't stepped foot in the ring for about three years now. The last time he wrestled was way back in November 2022, at the BTW Return of the Dragon event.

Scott Steiner recently posted a tweet about the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, responding to Pat McAfee. Here's what he wrote:

"only way Royal Rumble reaches true EPICness is with Big Poppa Pump in the building."

Scott Steiner on burying the hatchet with Triple H

Steiner had a brief run with WWE back in the early 2000s. He was involved in a World Heavyweight title feud with Triple H on the road to WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and failed to win the big one. Back then, the two veterans weren't too fond of each other.

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Steiner talked about settling differences with The Game:

"I left with a lot of hard feelings, but, at some point, you gotta let it be. You can't be angry the whole time. You can't hold a grudge. Plus, some people that you have a grudge against probably don't even know anyways, and I didn't want to scr*w up anything for [Bron], so I just buried the hatchet," he said. "Matter of fact, Hunter called me the other day, probably three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL Deal." [H/T Fightful]

Steiner is 62 years old and it's highly unlikely fans will see him step into the ring ever again. Interestingly, his last WWE outing was at the Royal Rumble 2004 event. He competed in the 30-Man match and was eliminated by Booker T.

