"It sucks to go to work and be walking on eggshells every day" - Scotty 2 Hotty opens up on changes in NXT

EX-WWE trainer Scotty 2 Hotty, aka Scott Garland, has spoken about some of the changes behind the scenes at NXT.

Garland, a mainstay of WWE during the early 2000s, returned to the promotion as a Performance Center trainer in 2016. He asked for his release last year and was granted the same.

During an interview with K&S WrestleFest, the former Tag Team Champion reflected upon the recent changes in NXT 2.0. He stated that the changes were not just to the personnel but the culture as a whole.

“That, ‘We Are NXT’ thing wasn’t just a marketing slogan, that was a real thing. There was pride there, I rode with them. Everyone’s on the same bus traveling together just having a great time, out there killing it. You know, we’d go to a WrestleMania weekend, or a SummerSlam weekend and do a Takeover, steal the weekend, best show of the weekend hands down," Scotty 2 Hotty said.

However, Scotty likened the current day-to-day culture to "treading on eggshells.", stating that it was one of the contributing factors in his departure from WWE.

“Management changing, culture-changing, just a lot of change. Probably COVID had something to do with it, the releases had something to do with it. As everybody knows, whether it’s wrestling or working wherever. It sucks to go to work and be walking on eggshells every day," Scotty 2 Hotty said. (H/T Wrestlinginc)

WWE did a complete overhaul on NXT

Garland is just one of many prominent figures from the Performance Centre, both in-ring and behind the scenes, to depart WWE's third brand in recent months. Other prominent backstage figures like Road Dogg and William Regal were victims of WWE's string of mass releases.

WWE has also parted ways with a lot of NXT's top in-ring performers. Most notably among these releases are Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly, two-thirds of the Undisputed Era, who were the black and gold brand's top faction for several years.

NXT 2.0 has also put over newer talents like Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Harland, Elektra Lopez, and many more. It is evident that the brand is moving forward from its previous black-and-gold self in terms of presentations and personnel.

