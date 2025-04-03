Scrapped plans for the late Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in WWE revealed

There were plans for Bray Wyatt during his run as The Fiend that were scrapped by WWE and never made it to television. A current star recently revealed those plans would have elevated his and Wyatt's respective characters if they materialized.

Karrion Kross worked with Wyatt during their time away from WWE following their release due to COVID-19 budget cuts. They were rehired by Triple H in 2022 when he was appointed as head of creative.

On UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, Kross revealed a couple of plans involving him and Wyatt were scrapped. It involved The Herald of Doomsday donning The Fiend mask in a church queue.

"At one point, they wrote this thing where I was in like a church queue, and it seemed like I was confessing to someone behind the other side of the door like how you see in horror movies. You couldn't see my face, and there was a monologue. I don't want to say what the monologue was because maybe there's a place it. But by the end of it, I leaned forward, and Windham and Nick (Manfredini) wanted me to have The Fiend mask on."

Kross didn't give additional details since he was still hoping that the plan could be used with The Wyatt Sicks.

"There was an idea they were coming up with where Windham, or Bray Wyatt, would have to overcome that side of him that he didn’t really want to get near. That was a really cool concept that I thought maybe we could revisit and reformat. Jason Baker, an amazing Hollywood FX artist who did a lot of Bray’s masks, was talking about potentially giving me like a symbiote version of The Fiend on my shoulder and up my arm," Kross said. [11:58 - 12:57]

The idea was devised by Bray Wyatt and former SmackDown writer Nick Manfredini. Jason Baker was seemingly set to make it come to life.

Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt had a TV show lined up before WWE return

As mentioned above, Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt spent some time together after their release from WWE in 2021. They even created a television show that was ready to be produced. However, Triple H called them up about a potential return, and that put the project on the back burner.

On Notsam Wrestling, the former NXT Champion said the following about the TV program:

"Him and I were about to do an episodic wrestling show. We both got a pilot and the show was written primarily around him and I, and this giant confrontation between him and I building for the first season." [H/T: 411 Mania]

Kross was the first to return to WWE in August 2022, while Wyatt came back at Extreme Rules two months later. However, The Eater of Worlds passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack.

