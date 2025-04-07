Scrapped WrestleMania plans for Kevin Owens revealed

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is among the most popular stars on the main roster. However, the former Universal Champion recently reflected on being denied entrance ideas he pitched for WrestleMania on two separate occasions.

During his recent interview on the My Mom's Basement podcast, the 40-year-old pointed out that he has yet to make a special entrance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Owens noted that he pitched an intriguing entrance idea featuring a live band playing instruments for his WrestleMania debut in 2016. However, Vince McMahon turned it down.

"The first year, [my] first WrestleMania, I pitched to Vince [McMahon], 'What if the live band is playing my music, but when I come out, I’m looking at them, and I just start smashing all the instruments because they are taking the spotlight off of me?' He goes, 'That doesn’t make any sense. Why would you bring them here to play your music and then smash their instruments?' I go, 'No, I think people will assume that WWE had them and I did…' He goes, 'Why would you be mad they’re playing your music?' 'I have to share the stage with them.' 'No.' 'Okay,'" he said.

Kevin Owens spoke about another such instance when he asked Triple H to have him and Sami Zayn enter the stadium through the crowd for their match at WrestleMania 39.

"The other was WrestleMania 39 in LA. Me and Sami [Zayn] are in the ring during the afternoon, looking at everyone’s entrances, and they are rehearsing all these crazy entrances, and we’re like, 'We’re in the main [event], and we don’t have anything. Maybe we can come from the crowd or something.' We tell Triple H, 'Everyone has these crazy entrances, and we don’t have anything.' He goes, 'You guys don’t need anything.' 'What do you mean?' 'You guys are just gritty. You’re not the kind of guys who would have these big elaborate entrances.' 'Alright, can we come out from the crowd?' He looks around, 'Look around, where are you going to come from? It’s going to take forever.' I go, 'Yeah, I guess that’s true,'" he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Kevin Owens has eight WrestleMania appearances against his name, including headlining the show on two separate occasions. He wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event at Night One of WrestleMania 38.

The following year, he teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the Main Event at Night One.

Kevin Owens to miss out on a WrestleMania 41 match due to injury

Kevin Owens had been engaged in an intriguing rivalry with Randy Orton. KO took out The Apex Predator with a Piledriver on the November 8, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Viper was forced out of action and only returned at the Elimination Chamber to confront Owens.

The two were scheduled to lock horns at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, KO revealed he had to step away from the squared circle due to a neck injury and required surgery.

It remains to be seen for how long Kevin Owens will be out of action.

