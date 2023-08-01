"Screw him, he's dead" - Paul Heyman shows no respect to WWE Hall of Famer as he lays claim to the 'GOAT' title

In a recent sit-down interview, Paul Heyman openly claimed to be the greatest WWE manager of all time, even better than Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. His latest run as The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief has seen him do some of his best work to date, clearly cementing him as one of the best managers in the history of this industry.

Heyman was revealed to have sided with Roman Reigns 3 years ago, shortly following the latter's return at SummerSlam 2020. He hasn't left the WWE Universal Champion's side, even though the idea was teased multiple times during the feud with Brock Lesnar. Regardless, no one doubted Heyman's managerial skills prior to his run with Roman, but his recent work has further elevated his status.

Accompanying Roman Reigns on the latest edition of ESPN's First Take, Heyman proudly declared himself the greatest of all time when it comes to managers:

Heyman: "I'm the GOAT. The greatest of all time. Undisputed." Stephen Smith: "Well there was Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan." Heyman: "Screw him, he's dead. Jimmy Hart's still alive, which proves that God doesn't answer my prayers. You want me to prove to you that I'm the GOAT? I'm with [Roman Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT? He's the Tribal Chief."

Paul Heyman has managed 6 World Champions in WWE

Heyman's career as a manager speaks for itself. Starting with Brock Lesnar in WWE, Heyman was a major reason for his sudden rise to the top. Assisting him on the mic, Heyman helped establish Lesnar as a top star before he left the company. Heyman's next client was The Big Show, who also went on to become a world champion.

Following the two stars was a list of successful A-list athletes, including Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, and CM Punk, before finally settling with Roman Reigns. Heyman had the following to say about the current Undisputed WWE World Champion on ESPN's First Take:

"He's the biggest box office attraction in the history not only of sports or entertainment but of sports entertainment. He has smashed every box office record that WWE has ever had, not just domestically, but all over the world on a global basis. He's done it in Saudi Arabia, he's done it in the UK, he's done it in Mexico, he's done it in Canada, he's done it here in the United States, he continues to do it on SmackDown and every Friday night, topping the previous Friday nights", said Heyman

Do you agree with Heyman's claim of being the greatest of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.