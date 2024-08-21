"Scr*w them" - 7-time WWE champion opens up about working under Triple H

Triple H has brought some big changes to WWE over the past year or so. A seven-time champion recently opened up about working under The Game.

Drew McIntyre has had one of the best years of his entire career in 2024. Under Triple H’s regime, The Scottish Warrior won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and has been at the top of RAW courtesy of his rivalry with CM Punk.

WWE fans are finally seeing what Drew McIntyre is capable of on the microphone and in the ring under Triple H's leadership. While speaking with The Masked Man Show at the Fanatics Fest, The Scottish Warrior opened up about how working under The Game has made him more comfortable.

"The creative environment with WWE, Triple H kind of leading the charge, there's this freedom that feels like I've never felt before ... to truly go all the way now and you see so many different people, guys and girls across the board finding themselves — and we got so many superstars now. The show doesn't revolve around the same two or three people," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

McIntyre also spoke about how the change in management allowed him to apply himself better. The new character came after he worked on himself and his newfound attitude.

"I care but I don't care. I'm gonna do exactly what I think, what I want, when I want, and if people don't like it, then scr*w them. But, as long as the fans are cheering, as long as they're not booing, as long as their emotionally invested, I don't give a da*n what anybody thinks, including the guys on the roster. They can s*ck it. We're trying to make you guys care and that's what it's all about now and I feel that I'm truly 100% my own self," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Drew McIntyre will face CM Punk in a Strap Match at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The competition will allow the company to likely write another chapter in their rivalry heading into Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Triple H's regime has helped build more trust among WWE Superstars

Many WWE Superstars have praised life under Triple H’s regime. The Game, along with Nick Khan, has brought about a lot of positive change in recent months.

CM Punk recently opened up about a massive change in the WWE Employee App that allows stars to apply for days off. The options give them easy accessibility and the freedom to request offs without much interaction.

"What I think is now in place is a system and management that understands that [burnout]. The talent, again, is so rich that if Cody Rhodes needs a show off, he can take that day off. If I need a day off, I can take that day off. I’m still flabbergasted there’s a tab on the WWE app that you can click, and you can request days off, and it still, brother, it still blows my mind. [laughs] It’s a brave new world," CM Punk said.

The changes have been positive and superstars seem more comfortable and relaxed than before. Triple H will likely take the Stamford-based company to new heights in the future.

