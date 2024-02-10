"Se*y gothic Snow White"- Zelina Vega gives a new name to former WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently gave AEW star Saraya an interesting name on social media.

Saraya's run with WWE ended in July 2022. The star was one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the company's history before an unfortunate injury sidelined her from the ring. The star was then seen as a general manager on SmackDown, where she managed and oversaw the day-to-day activities of the show. It was during their time in WWE that Zelina Vega and Saraya forged a great friendship.

Taking to social media, former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Saraya uploaded a clip of herself where she stated that Vega had called her a "gothic Snow White." Responding to the same, Vega corrected Saraya and mentioned that she had called the AEW star a "se*y gothic Snow White."

"Uhm, I called you the *se*y* gothic Snow White haha [emoji]," wrote Vega.

Check out a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram post here.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega opened up about working alongside her husband, Malakai Black

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently discussed the possibility of her working alongside her real-life husband, Malakai Black, in the near future.

The SmackDown Superstar stated that she would like to spend extra time with her partner and would be happy to work alongside him. She added that they have been trying to build their dream house together, and it has finally worked out.

"It's not a conversation that happens, but I think it's... any time I can spend extra with my husband [Malakai Black], it always makes me a happier person. So, I mean, I gotta be... We've been trying to build our dream house for like three years and we finally got to see that. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him, for sure, again," Zelina Vega said.

For those unaware, Malakai Black is currently in AEW as part of the House of Black. He has been with the promotion since July 7, 2021.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be reunited in the same promotion anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's current WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE