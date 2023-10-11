Second generation star "buries" legendary father in scathing message after first WWE appearance

WWE Superstar Brian Pillman Jr. sent a message after the latest episode of NXT.

The son of former legend Brian Pillman, Pillman Jr. recently signed with the Stamford-based company, and made his much anticipated debut during this week's show.

During the show, a vignette was shown where Pillman Jr. revealed that he didn't have any happy memories of his late father, seeing as he passed away when the former was just four years old. He said that he was going to inflict pain on the very industry that gave him grief in the first place. He also told that he was no one's junior, and would inherent the surname of 'King', in reference to his step-father.

The former AEW star has now sent a message after the show. Pillman Jr. shared that he was no longer going to be in his father's shadow.

"26 years ago, my father was buried, and tonight I buried his last name. I will no longer be known as the lost son living in his father’s shadow. I will forge my own path, and stop at nothing until I am the King of #WWENXT," Pillman Jr. shared.

Check his tweet below:

Brian Pillman Jr.'s tweet after the show

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the talent second-generation Superstar.

