"Security guard" has a heartfelt message for Roman Reigns after brutal Brock Lesnar attack

The "security guard" Brock Lesnar attacked on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown shared a heartfelt message about Roman Reigns on Twitter.

The closing segment of tonight's edition of SmackDown saw Lesnar attacking several security guards who stood between him and Roman. By the time Lesnar got done with the guards, Reigns & The Bloodline were gone.

One of those guards was an independent wrestler named Stephen Azure. He took to Twitter soon after and said he did his job of protecting The Tribal Chief:

The tweet embedded below highlights the spot where Azure stood, seconds before Lesnar attacked the security personnel:

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are days away from their epic WrestleMania 38 showdown

At WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide in a Winner Takes All Match with the WWE and Universal titles on the line. The winner will leave WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

A while ago, Lesnar made quick work of Austin Theory in a WWE title match at Madison Square Garden. Moments after the victory, Lesnar got attacked by Reigns. The attack left Lesnar a bloody mess, and he's been hell-bent on exacting revenge on Reigns ever since.

Lesnar and Reigns are two of the biggest stars in WWE today, and their upcoming WrestleMania encounter has received massive promotion so far. WWE has dubbed this bout The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time. Longtime fans know it'll be Reigns and Lesnar's third WrestleMania match against each other.

As for the "Security guard" Lesnar attacked, he's one-half of an independent tag team called Even Stevens. Judging from his Instagram profile bio, he's played the role of a WWE security guard on various occasions. Azure's bio states he has been punched by Becky Lynch and served Happy Corbin.

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

