"See you all in the main event of WrestleMania" - Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after No Mercy

Tiffany Stratton has taken to social media to break silence following her loss to Becky Lynch at No Mercy 2023.

In the show's main event, Lynch successfully retained her title against Stratton. Despite a resilient effort, the 24-year-old could not become a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton praised Lynch for pushing her to the next level. She even made a bold prediction about headlining WrestleMania sooner rather than later.

"Name an assignment I didn’t understand 💅🏼I’ve always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be, but tonight was different. The Man @beckylynchwwe brought it to me on another level unlike anyone ever has, but I brought it right back. I said what I said, and I’m not going anywhere. See you all in the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later! Toodles," wrote Stratton.

Becky Lynch also broke silence following her win over Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy

Following her successful title defense against Tiffany Stratton in the main event of No Mercy, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to post a message.

The NXT Women's Champion showed respect to Stratton and also displayed the gruesome injury she suffered during the title bout. Lynch wrote:

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all - last slide is my arm 🤢Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy."

Lynch is currently in her first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion and will aim to successfully defend her title against Tegan Nox, who is next in line for a title shot.

