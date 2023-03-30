"See you Saturday" - Former WWE Champion teases massive confrontation with Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 39

Mere days ahead of WrestleMania 39, former WWE Champion The Miz sent a message to American rapper Snoop Dogg.

The A-Lister is not scheduled to wrestle at The Show of Shows this year. Instead, he will serve as the official host for the mega event.

The Miz recently shared a picture on his official Twitter handle. In the picture, he can be seen holding the custom gold WWE Championship belt that Snoop Dogg received last year. The 42-year-old also had a message for the popular rapper:

"Hey @SnoopDogg , I think you lost something…. See you Saturday 😎#WrestleMania."

Here's how fans reacted to The Miz's tweet calling out Snoop Dogg

Fans had a bunch of interesting responses to The Miz's tweet addressed to Dogg. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

✨ShinyPokeMaster✨ @RobertD555 @mikethemiz @SnoopDogg @mariolopezviva @KitHoover



It's been all over the place



Give it to him at Sofi @accesshollywood Mike hold onto that damn thing will ya

In December last year, Dogg lost his custom WWE Championship belt and broke the news on his official Instagram handle:

"This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!"

Soon after, television personality Guillermo found the missing WWE Championship belt. Unfortunately, it didn't take long before he lost the belt as well.

Over the past few months, several popular names have been spotted with the custom WWE Championship belt. Not long ago, Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski was spotted posing with the belt.

The drama surrounding Snoop Dogg's custom WWE Championship has taken an interesting turn now that The Miz is in possession of the belt.

Will the WrestleMania 39 host confront Dogg at The Show of Shows in an epic moment?

What will happen between The Miz and Snoop at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

