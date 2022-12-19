Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship was found by tv personality before being lost again

Snoop Dogg's golden WWE Championship was found by television personality Guillermo before being lost again.

The drama surrounding Snoop Dogg's WWE Championship has just gained momentum. The rapper reported the title missing this Saturday. However, it now appears that Guillermo from the Jimmy Kimmel show was found in possession of the title. He said that he wasn’t giving it back to Snoop Dogg, it just as quickly vanished.

WWE's Twitter account confirmed the same with a video. While Guillermo appeared to be in possession of the title at the start of the video, he somehow lost the title by the end of the video. Thus, leaving the status of the golden WWE Championship uncertain at this time.

"I'm sorry. I lost the golden title. Sorry man!” Gullimore stated.

Snoop Dogg lost the golden WWE Championship during a live event.

The golden WWE Championship was presented to the rapper in anticipation of WrestleMania 39 being held in the rapper's home state of California. Considering that WrestleMania is going to Hollywood next year, several celebrities are due to make guest appearances on the road to the grandest stage of them all. However, there seems to be a hiccup.

It was recently reported that the Golden WWE Championship, which was presented to Snoop, has gone missing since Saturday. The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he had lost his golden WWE Championship.

"This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!" [H/T Sportskeeda]

This storyline could be one way WWE plans on having several celebrities make guest appearances before WrestleMania 39. The Golden Championship will probably make it's way into the hands of several celebrities before reappearing again at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see which celebrities prop up while on the road to WrestleMania.

