"See you tomorrow" - Rhea Ripley sends message to 32-year-old superstar ahead of WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a message ahead of her title defense tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez last weekend at Payback. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved in the bout, and The Eradicator capitalized to emerge victorious.

Rodriguez will battle Ripley once again for the Women's World Championship tomorrow night on RAW. However, Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside for the title match.

Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram today to warn Raquel Rodriguez. She told Rodriguez she would see her tomorrow night and included a devil emoji in her post.

"See you tomorrow Pendeja 😈 #WWERAW #MondayNightMAMI," she wrote on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez reveals she has matching tattoos with Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley have matching tattoos from their time training together.

Despite currently being in a heated rivalry, Raquel Rodriguez is actually friends with The Judgment Day member in real life. During an appearance on the Short and to the Point podcast, Rodriguez disclosed that they got matching tattoos during their time together in NXT, and the two bonded over not knowing how to fit in.

"We do, yeah. We have these matching tattoos and we have a couple that we went in and got together, it was just [that] we started at the PC [Performance Center] and we were both kind of these like lost I guess, just from the group of the women's division, we didn't know where we kinda fit in, we didn't know where we belonged. So we kind of struggled a lot when it came to showing what we could do and what we could provide to NXT," said Rodriguez. [From 03:47 - 04:15]

Raquel Rodriguez gave the Women's World Champion her toughest challenge yet at Payback. It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez can dethrone Ripley tomorrow night on WWE RAW now that Dominik Mysterio is banned from interfering in the match.

