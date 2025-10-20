"See you tonight" - 26-Year WWE veteran announces RAW return

WWE RAW returns to American soil tonight as the red brand adds Sacremento, California as their next stop following their Japanese tour. It appears that the return to California has also brought in a substitute with Lilian Garcia announcing that she will be stepping in for Alicia Taylor this week. The popular RAW announcer has been able to switch with Garcia several times in recent years and tonight many fans will be feeling the nostalgia when Lilian returns to the ring once more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLilian first made her debut for WWE back in 1999 and has been a loyal member of their roster ever since. While Garcia has stepped away a number of times she has made her return recently and is now part of all of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Events, after opting to leave the full-time RAW role. WWE Monday Night RAW is stacked this weekMonday Night RAW this week is returning to the States with a bang, with three title matches already announced, whilst Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman will be given the chance to speak out about their actions when they attacked Seth Rollins last week on RAW. Becky Lynch will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, whilst Dominik Mysterio will put his gold on the line against Rusev. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will also be forced to defend their Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. It is looking like a stacked event that is expected to kick off with Adam Pearce making an announcement on Seth Rollins' future and the future of the World Heavyweight Championship now that Rollins is expected to be out for several months. Bron Breakker left with the World heavyweight Championship last week, but he may not be allowed to keep it.