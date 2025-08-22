"Self-inflicted broken leg" - WWE veteran has a "bleak viewpoint" on Naomi's pregnancy

A WWE veteran has shared that they have a rather "bleak viewpoint" when it comes to Naomi's pregnancy announcement. The Glow appeared on RAW this week to reveal that she was pregnant and would be stepping away from the ring for now.
Naomi relinquished her Women's World Championship on RAW, as she looked ahead to the newest chapter in her life. The news of her pregnancy was met with warmth by WWE fans and wrestlers, with congratulatory messages pouring in.
However, Jim Cornette said that it undid a lot of work Naomi and WWE had put in to place her at the top of the women's division. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, the veteran said her promo on Monday turned her into a babyface despite doing a solid job as a heel.
"She ain’t gonna be a heel anytime in the near future because she instantly turned babyface. Some people are happy about children, I have a more bleak viewpoint, but at the same time, the same thing we said with Becky Lynch, the timing. Not only of her work and training, however long she’s been in the wrestling business, from the time she first started going to wrestling school, to all that work. Also, when she walked out with Mercedes Mone a couple of years ago in solidarity with her friend that immediately went on to a high paying job and Naomi floated around in the sea of obscurity until she came back," Cornette said.
He then mentioned how WWE invested time in Naomi's push, with other wrestlers also doing a good job of putting her over.
"And then they give her a big push and she turns heel and she becomes interesting and she’s the champion of the biggest company in the world...and I know they're all happy as clam she's pregnant too, but I'm telling you its valuable commodities on my roster as far as being a booker, matchmaker, talent coordinator. All these people have contributed to this. The booking, the f*****g producing, the whole nine yards. And anybody can get injured. But this is like a self-inflicted broken leg at the biggest moment of your career, one would think," he added.
Naomi has promised to come for her title when she returns. It remains to be seen how WWE books her once she is ready for a comeback to the squared circle.
Jimmy Uso compared news of Naomi's pregnancy to an RKO
The news of Naomi's pregnancy was unexpected for the wrestling couple. Naomi had talked about how two surgeries in the past had left her thinking she would never conceive naturally.
Hence, when it came to light that she was pregnant, Jimmy Uso was taken by surprise. Talking on the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, the tag team veteran claimed that the news came out of nowhere, "like an RKO."
While the former Women's World Champion might miss her in-ring adventures for now, she has a lot to look forward to.
