"RKO" - WWE Superstar on Naomi's pregnancy

This week on RAW, Naomi revealed her pregnancy in an emotional address to the WWE Universe. The Glow is excited about the newest chapter in her life, as she looks forward to becoming a parent alongside husband Jimmy Uso.

Ad

The news of her pregnancy has been received warmly by her fans and fellow superstars, who sent congratulatory messages her way. WWE has posted the reactions of many stars after hearing the news on social media as well.

However, when Naomi and Jimmy Uso first learned about it, it was a surprise to them. In a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Jimmy mentioned how the news was as unexpected as an RKO out of nowhere by Randy Orton.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve been doing a good job proceeding. This is literally out of nowhere, like an RKO. This is what this is, and we used to hope for it, and I’m still processing it,” he said. [1:25-1:40]

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

You can check the video below:

Ad

One reason why the news took the wrestling couple by surprise is due to Naomi's fertility issues. The former Women's World Champion mentioned on the podcast that she, early on in her WWE career, had an oophorectomy to remove her right ovary. Then she had a myomectomy that involved the removal of fibroids.

The second surgery and its effects left her worried about her ever conceiving naturally.

Roman Reigns sent a message to Naomi and Jimmy Uso after the pregnancy announcement

Following Naomi's pregnancy reveal, several WWE stars shared their reactions to the news on social media. On Instagram, Roman Reigns shared his reaction to the announcement made on RAW.

Ad

The Head of the Table can be seen smiling in the video and congratulating the couple.

"Congrats, love both of y'all. It's a blessing. To have our family continue to grow—nothing like it. This is completely God-sent. Congrats, guys! Love y'all," he said.

With The Glow relinquishing the Women's World Championship, she will now look forward to the new journey of parenthood with Jimmy Uso.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More