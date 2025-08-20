  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • "RKO" - WWE Superstar on Naomi's pregnancy

"RKO" - WWE Superstar on Naomi's pregnancy

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:48 GMT
Naomi (right), Randy Orton (left). [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE on YouTube]
Naomi (right) and Randy Orton (left). [Images from WWE.com & WWE YouTube]

This week on RAW, Naomi revealed her pregnancy in an emotional address to the WWE Universe. The Glow is excited about the newest chapter in her life, as she looks forward to becoming a parent alongside husband Jimmy Uso.

Ad

The news of her pregnancy has been received warmly by her fans and fellow superstars, who sent congratulatory messages her way. WWE has posted the reactions of many stars after hearing the news on social media as well.

However, when Naomi and Jimmy Uso first learned about it, it was a surprise to them. In a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Jimmy mentioned how the news was as unexpected as an RKO out of nowhere by Randy Orton.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ve been doing a good job proceeding. This is literally out of nowhere, like an RKO. This is what this is, and we used to hope for it, and I’m still processing it,” he said. [1:25-1:40]

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

You can check the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

One reason why the news took the wrestling couple by surprise is due to Naomi's fertility issues. The former Women's World Champion mentioned on the podcast that she, early on in her WWE career, had an oophorectomy to remove her right ovary. Then she had a myomectomy that involved the removal of fibroids.

The second surgery and its effects left her worried about her ever conceiving naturally.

Roman Reigns sent a message to Naomi and Jimmy Uso after the pregnancy announcement

Following Naomi's pregnancy reveal, several WWE stars shared their reactions to the news on social media. On Instagram, Roman Reigns shared his reaction to the announcement made on RAW.

Ad

The Head of the Table can be seen smiling in the video and congratulating the couple.

"Congrats, love both of y'all. It's a blessing. To have our family continue to grow—nothing like it. This is completely God-sent. Congrats, guys! Love y'all," he said.

With The Glow relinquishing the Women's World Championship, she will now look forward to the new journey of parenthood with Jimmy Uso.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications